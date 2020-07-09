Jennifer Behr

Cotton Face Mask, Set Of 2

$52.00

We've pivoted our production to start making masks for our customers and to donate masks to local nursing home workers, EMTs, NYC shelters, and essential grocery store workers. We are making these masks out of our favorite fabrics from seasons past. We will donate a mask for every mask purchased. Sold in a set of 2. Each mask features a flexible nose pinch with wire for a better fit and elastic to secure behind the ears. A layer of non-woven fabric between each layer of cotton provides additional protection. ***These are non-medical masks as the CDC is asking that all surgical masks and N95 masks are saved for our heroic health care workers. But the CDC does recommend now that everyone wears a mask when outside to help slow the transmission of COVID. This mask is reversible, but please hand wash and fully dry the masks before and between use. ** Necessary Disclaimer - This is not a replacement for an N95 or surgical mask. There is no evidence that fabric masks offer protection from Covid-19. This item is final sale. Your purchase helps us and also helps keep our small business running, and we can’t thank you enough for your support during this challenging time. This product is not eligible for promotional codes.