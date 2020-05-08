Vera Bradley

Cotton Face Mask (non-medical)

$8.00

Made from 100% cotton, our non-medical face masks are soft, breathable and comfortable to wear. With two layers of fabric, they feature a slip opening to insert a disposable filter (sold separately). Soft elastic ear straps are easy to adjust (color may vary between black and white depending on supply on hand). Outer layer features Vera Bradley patterns. Mask is machine washable. Please note, mask helps reduce exposure to dust, allergens, germs and bodily fluids; however, mask is not a respirator and will not eliminate the risk of contracting disease or infection.