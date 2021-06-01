Savage x Fenty

Cotton Essentials Thong

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

At Savage x Fenty

Details Our Cotton Essentials Thong with a prideful update! This limited-edition thong is an everyday essential, featuring minimal coverage and delicate logo lace trim. SXF will make a flat donation of $250,000 from the sale of the June Pride capsule collection that will be distributed among five organizations supporting LGBTQIA+ communities, in partnership with Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF). To learn more about the grant-recipient organizations: The Audre Lorde Project, The Caribbean Equality Project, INC., GLAAD, Trans Latin@ Coalition & Trans Wellness Center, go to ClaraLionelFoundation.org. Pride Capsule Collection Limited-edition All gender Low-rise Minimal coverage Allover print Cotton jersey Scalloped logo lace waistband 95% Cotton, 5% Elastane; Gusset: 100% Cotton Machine wash cold water, gentle cycle with like colors, low tumble dry Imported #SavageXFenty