Savage x Fenty

Cotton Essentials Cheeky

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

At Savage x Fenty

Details Our Cotton Essentials Cheeky is an everyday essential featuring minimal coverage and delicate logo lace trim. Mid-rise Minimal coverage Allover print Cotton jersey Scalloped logo lace waistband and leg 95% Cotton, 5% Elastane Machine wash cold water, gentle cycle with like colors, low tumble dry Imported