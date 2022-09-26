Witchery

Cotton Cord Blazer

$299.95

Witchery

Brianna is 178cm tall with a 84cm bust, 58cm waist and 89cm hips and wears a size 8/XS. Cotton Cord Blazer: In a classic tailored fit Single-breasted silhouette with notched lapels Cotton Corduroy Statement dark horn recycled buttons Statement patch pockets Corduroy Fully lined Designed in Melbourne, Australia Dry clean as per the care label Composition: Outer: 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane, Lining: 100% Polyester Style Code: 60274898