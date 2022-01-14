Avira Vibe

Cotton Control Leggings

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At DSW

Avira” translates to brave and strong. A woman who wears Avira Vibe is a “bright light.” These high waisted leggings are designed for tummy control and ample coverage. Fitness and compression technology improves blood circulation and helps to release muscle fatigue. The high elasticity content allows the fabric to stretch and rebound efficiently while allowing your skin to breathe. The tag-free label allows for all-day comfort at the gym or at home. Moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and temperate.