J. Crew

Cotton-cashmere Pullover Sweatshirt

$98.00 $48.99

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Lightweight, cushy and machine washable(!), cotton-cashmere is perfect for lounging, coffee runs and pretty much anything else on the agenda. This sweater was crafted at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there.