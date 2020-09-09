Proenza Schouler

Cotton-canvas Ankle Boots

$595.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Update your ankle boot game this season with Proenza Schouler's hiking-inspired style. Made in Spain from breathable cotton-canvas, they're set on chunky rubber lug soles and threaded with contrasting white laces. Wear them with cropped jeans to showcase the logo tab at the cuff.Shown here with: [Proenza Schouler Trench coat ], [Proenza Schouler Top ], [Totême Pants ], [JW Anderson Shoulder bag ].