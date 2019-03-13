Ganni

Cotton Broderie Anglaise Dress

£440.00

Buy Now Review It

At My Theresa

Glow like a ray of sunshine in Ganni's cotton broderie anglaise dress, an exclusive to Mytheresa. Saturated in "maize" yellow, the design has a V-shaped neckline, blouson sleeves, and a tent silhouette that moves with you. Wear yours with luminous accessories to complement the piece. material: 100% cotton exclusive to mytheresa.com elasticated cuffs Designer colour name: Minion Yellow