Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Auden
Cotton Boy Shorts With Lace Waistband
$5.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Need a few alternatives?
Hanes
6-pack Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties
$9.47
from
Walmart
BUY
Vanity Fair
Tailored Cotton Brief
$10.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
Flora Nikrooz Anthropologie
Rosa Chemise
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Natori
Bliss Cotton Girl Brief
$20.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
More from Auden
Auden
Cotton Boyshort With Lace Waistband
$6.00
from
Target
BUY
Auden
Longline Lace Bralette
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
Auden
Women's Padded Racerback Bralette Xs - Xxl
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
Auden
Bonded Micro Hipster
$5.00
$4.00
from
Target
BUY
More from Intimates
Calvin Klein
Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini
$17.46
from
Amazon
BUY
Hanes
6-pack Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties
$9.47
from
Walmart
BUY
Vanity Fair
Tailored Cotton Brief
$10.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra
$59.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted