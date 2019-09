& Other Stories

Cotton Blend Workwear Vest

£89.00 £62.00

Cotton and lyocell blend workwear vest with a front zipper closure, multiple front pockets and silver hardware. Boxy oversized fit Length of vest: 52.7cm / 20.7 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 8/ US 4 / Small