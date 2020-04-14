TheMogan

Cotton-blend High-waist Bike Shorts

$14.00 $10.49

Buy Now Review It

95% Cotton/5% Spandex Imported Elastic closure High waist styling , mid thigh length leggings Close-cut body-conscious fit, Elastic waistband, pull-on style, Lightweight solid stretch cotton jersey fabric 95% cotton, 5% spandex; Hand or Machine wash cold, Laying flat to Dry Fits true to size, however those who are between sizes should take the larger size | NOTICE: Before order, please carefully read the Size Chart we provided in the pictures (Not Amazon size chart) Model size : 5'3" height, 34" bust, 24" waist, 34" hip, Normally wear 00~0, XS,24, and is wearing a size S Bermuda short leggings for women's and juniors composed 95% cotton, 5% spandex for durable and comfortable wear. Great for yoga, running, gym fitness workout, casual and fashion occasions. Perfect for wearing under a dress or tunic, but wearing them alone is a great idea too! NOTICE: Before order, please carefully read the Size Chart we provided in the pictures (Not Amazon size chart) 95% cotton, 5% spandex; Hand or Machine wash cold, Laying flat to Dry