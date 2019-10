Marks & Spencer

Cotton Blend Floral Print Blouse

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Marks & Spencer

Embrace the floral look with this long-sleeved frill blouse. Designed with feminine ruffle detailing across the chest, around the neckline and on the shoulders. Finished with gentle blouson sleeves gathered at the cuffs and a delicate all-over floral print. Created in a soft, breathable cotton and Tencel mix for comfortable all-day wear.