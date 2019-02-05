Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
THINX
Cotton Bikini
£25.17
Buy Now
Review It
At THINX
Try THINX for 60 days, if it doesn't help you period better, we'll give you a refund. No questions asked!
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
promoted
DKNY
Sheers Hipster
$18.00
from
DKNY
BUY
DETAILS
Naja
Ireland Strappy Thong
$22.00
from
Naja
BUY
DETAILS
Victoria's Secret
Laid Fishnet Cheeky Panty
$34.00
from
Victoria's Secret
BUY
DETAILS
Triumph
Iconic E Hipster
$58.00
from
Triumph
BUY
More from THINX
DETAILS
THINX
Thong
$24.00
from
THINX
BUY
DETAILS
THINX
Period Proof Lace Thong
$24.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
THINX
Sport
$32.00
from
THINX
BUY
DETAILS
THINX
Training Shorts
$65.00
from
THINX
BUY
More from Intimates
DETAILS
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Torrid
Black High Waist Lace Cheeky Panty
$18.89
from
Torrid
BUY
DETAILS
Wacoal
Fire And Lace Boyshort
$28.00
from
Wacoal
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Women Boyshorts
$5.90
$3.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted