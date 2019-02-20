Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
FiveSeventyFive

Cotton Belted Jacket

$325.00
At Barneys New York
Featuring a self-belt, FiveSeventyFive's Sloan jacket is constructed of black herringbone-weave cotton. The utilitarian design is finished with multiple snap flap front pockets.
Featured in 1 story
Editors On Marie Kondo-ing Their Wardrobes
by Michelle Li