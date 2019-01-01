Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Gucci
Cotton And Wool-blend Jacquard Blazer
£1700.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Multicolored cotton and wool-blend jacquard Button fastenings through front 60% cotton, 40% wool; lining: 100% viscose Dry clean Made in Italy
Need a few alternatives?
The Frankie Shop
Mint Double Breasted Blazer
$259.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
Current/Elliott
The Chamry Quilted Denim Jacket
$288.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
NikeLab x Sacai
Windrunner
$350.00
from
Nike
BUY
Reebok
Colorblock Vector Track Jacket
$80.00
$49.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Gucci
Gucci
Papier Wide-brim Hat
£350.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Gucci
Game Patch Cotton Socks
£90.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Gucci
Papier Wide-brim Hat
$590.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Gucci
Patent Leather Horsebit Sandals
$725.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
More from Outerwear
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted