Lake & Skye
Côte Du Paradis Eau De Parfum
$98.00
At Ulta
Reminiscent of the French Riviera's endless summers, the Lake & Skye Côte du Paradis Eau de Parfum is effortless and optimistic. A warm, woody gourmand fragrance featuring notes of palo santo, almond, tonka bean and vanilla. Benefits: 100% Natural Fragrance Synthetic Free Organic Sugar Cane Alcohol Vegan & Cruelty Free Free of Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates Fragrance Family: Warm & Woody Gourmand Key Notes: Top - Almond Middle - Palo Santo Base - Tonka Bean, Vanilla