This Is PU Leather stylish folding sofa bed, which is perfect for providing great support for reading, meditating, watching TV or relaxing. Made with internal steel frame structure and stuffed with high-density foam, the surface of the whole PU leather. 2 leather pillows are also included provide more relaxation and comfort. This sofa bed offers comfort and support for floor seating. With the durable and sturdy steel frame, the back can be easily adjusted from 75 to 180 degree from flat to upright with 5 different positions. Perfect for small spaces, this lightweight, versatile chair can be easily moved around and placed on any clean and dry surface.FeaturePU Leather Folding Sofa Bed with Pillows:Stylish and comfortable design, Which is perfect for providing great support for reading, meditating, watching TV or relaxing. 2 leather pillows are also included provide more relaxation and comfortSturdy And Durable:Made with internal steel frame structure and stuffed with high-density foam, the surface of the whole PU leather, Provide steady and durable long time usingAdjustable Design:With the durable and sturdy steel frame, the back can be easily adjusted from 90 to 180 degree from flat to upright with 5 different positions.Widely Use:Perfect for small spaces, this lightweight, versatile chair can be easily moved around and placed on any clean and dry surface. Used as a chair, lounge, chaise bed for sleeping, reading, playing and having fun with itEasy To Clean:Water proof PU surface will help more easier clean the chair and also need some easy assemble(instructions are included) you could use the sofa bedMaterial:PU LeatherPadding:High density foamFrame Material:SteelLay Down Dimension:89.37''L x43''W x4.72''D Stand Up Dimension:26.77''Lx43''Wx 20.86''HPillow Size:19.68''Lx10.6''Wx4.33''DPackage Include:1xPU Leather Sofa, 2xPillow