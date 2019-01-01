Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
CosRx
Cosrx Balancium Comfort Ceramide Cream, 80ml
$26.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
A lightweight facial moisturizer that soothes irri... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 2 stories
The Best Prime Day Deals: R29 Editors' Picks
by
Refinery29
These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals
by
Megan Decker
More from CosRx
DETAILS
CosRx
Triple C Lightning Liquid
$27.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
DETAILS
CosRx
Acne Pimple Master Patch (24 Count)
$6.00
$4.50
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
CosRx
Aha/bha Clarifying Treatment Toner 150ml
£20.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
DETAILS
CosRx
Acne Pimple Master Patch
$6.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Work & Money
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Boston, MA, On A $56,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Work & Money
12 Women Share Their Most Dramatic Venmo Stories
I have a confession. Venmo doesn't exactly bring out my best behavior. While I'm pretty good at abstaining from Venmo-stalking (which can't be said for
by
Anabel Pasarow
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted