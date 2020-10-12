CosRx

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

🐌The Real Snail Essence: Formulated with snail secretion filtrate 96% - Effective for hydrating dehydrated skin and soothing damaged skin. 🐌 Key Ingredient: Snail Secretion Filtrate 96% protects the skin from moisture loss while keeping the skin texture smooth and healthy. 🐌Natural glow from healthy skin!: This essence is created from nutritious, low-stimulation filtered snail mucin in order to keep your skin moisturized all day while bringing back your skin's vitality. 🐌 NOTICE! No snails are sacrificed for this item. Snail Mucin is obtained in a safe and environmentally friendly way in a favorite environment of snails and then processed as a cosmetic material. ✅ 100% Cruelty Free, Paraben-Free, and NO Artificial Fragrance added. 🐌 How to Use: 1. After cleansing and toning, apply a small amount on your entire face. 2. Gently pat using fingertips to aid absorption, and then go forth with your moisturizers.