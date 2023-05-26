CosRx

Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream

$43.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

No, this ain’t no joke - this COSRX All in One Cream’s main ingredient is 92% snail secretion. Korean skincare brand COSRX are famous for their snail mucin products which help to naturally hydrate the skin and give it that Korean glow! It seems odd and maybe even slightly uncomfortable to put snail mucin on your face, but due to its hydrating and calming properties, snail mucin is highly effective at calming and hydrating sensitive skin. What are the benefits of the COSRX Snail Cream? Hydrating and lightweight formula Imparts a natural glow to the skin Can improve the appearance of scarring Helps soothe and repair sensitive skin Promotes collagen production Can repair skin barrier Suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive skin types What are the key ingredients of the COSRX Snail Cream? Snail Mucin Yes you heard that correctly, Snail Mucin is the main ingredient of this hydrating and lightweight moisturiser - only this product uses a snail secretion filtrate (don’t worry, you won’t find any actual snails in this weird and wonderful face cream.) Snail Mucin is naturally created and used by snails as a way for them to protect themselves, and therefore help to protect your skin barrier. How to use the COSRX Snail Mucin Cream: After you have cleansed, toned and applied your essence, apply a small amount of this cream to your face and lightly dab in with your fingertips. This should be the last step before sunscreen of your K-beauty skincare routine.