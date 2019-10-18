Secaden

Cosplay Vampire Dentures

$5.99

1 pair 13mm dentures.(adhesive not included). Made of medicine resin, without any harm, Safe, Non toxic and Tasteless. Rinse thoroughly before use. How to use: when you receive the dentures, you can use some denture adhesive cream to stick denture. Also you can use sticky chewing gum to fixed it.(adhesive not included). If the brace is bigger for your teeth, you can cut with scissor along the gum line and shorten it. Best for cosplay, such as vampire. Looks cool at party, cosplay, perfect for costume.