Want a healthy alternative to fried food? Recreate your favorite foods with 85% less oil using the COSORI air fryer. You can freely enjoy the same flavors you normally would with traditional deep-frying. A Combination of Thoughtful & Modern Design: The air fryer has indicator lights, clear markings, and a non-slip timer dial for easy use. The matte design keeps the air fryer looking clean, and its modern style fits well in any kitchen. Large Capacity: The air fryer has a 5.8-quart basket which can fit a 5-pound chicken or up to 5 servings of your favorite foods, but its compact frame won't crowd your kitchen. Enjoy an easy cleanup? With a nonstick, dishwasher-safe baskets, free from BPA and PFOA, cleaning up after cooking is so easy. Looking for new recipes? The 8 quick recipes printed on the top of the air fryer guides and a cookbook with 30 recipes by COSORI R&D chefs will bring you an easier and more optional cooking experience. The Perfect Christmas Gift: The air fryer cooks food quickly while using a fraction of the oil found in deep-fried foods, making it a healthier alternative and a great addition to anyone’s kitchen. Specifications: 12.6 x 11.8 x 11.8 inches. Basket Dimension: 9 x 9 x 3.75 inches. Temperature Range: 180°-400°F. Rated Power: 1700W. Power Supply: AC 120V, 60Hz. Please note that the voltage only applies to US and Canada. Voltage: AC 120V, 60Hz Power: 1700W Capacity: 5. 8 quarts/ 5. 5 liters (serves 3-5).Temp Range: 170-400°F (77-205°C)Product Dimension:12.6 x 11.8 x 11.8 inches. Product Dimension (not including handle):11.73 x 11.81 x 12.81 inches.