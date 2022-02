Vagabond Shoemakers

Cosmo 2.0 Chelsea Boots

$195.00 $129.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 61810644; Color Code: 010 Add a little edge to your look with these so cool and seriously chic Chelsea boots featured in a pull-on style and slim-fitting silhouette with bold, elastic side accents, a chunky rubber sole, and pull loops at the heel. Round toe Cushioned insole Durable rubber outsole