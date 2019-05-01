Search
Urban Outfitters

Cosmic Terracotta Planter

$6.00
At Urban Outfitters
Shed a little moonlight on your favorite foliage with this celestial-inspired terracotta planter. Petite planter in a cylindrical silhouette and matte finish, featuring etched cosmic shapes dotted around side. Only at Urban Outfitters.
