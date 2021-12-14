DreamyMoons

Cosmic Guidance Oracle Deck

This is a set of 42 oracle cards + guidebook + box. Designed and written by Annie Tarasova. Size: 90 x 130 mm (3.5 x 5.1 inches) Silver detailing on each card, box, booklet. Silver card edges. Let the magic begin... Cosmic Guidance was created with endless love, with an intention to help you connect with your intuition and the Universe, and gently offer you guidance on anything that might be on your mind. The violet colour present in the (original) decks is the colour of our Crown Chakras - energy centres that allow us to connect with the divine energy that created us: pure love, peace and joy. Every illustration was created intuitively and has symbolisms and deeper meanings related to the card. Mountains often symbolise challenges, water symbolises going with the flow, specific flowers and animals illustrated have their own associated meanings. Celestial elements in the artworks such as stars, planets and moons represent our connection with the Universe. This 42 card deck is divided into 3 suits - Action, Meaning and Message. Action cards tell you what you need to DO about your situation. Think of them as the Universe giving you practical advice on how you should act in order to manifest the best outcome. Meaning cards explain what your situation MEANS. Think of them as your subconscious mind or intuition telling your conscious mind the hidden truth. Message cards is what the Universe wants you to KNOW. It doesn’t necessarily mean you have to do anything about it, it is just messages related to your situation for you to be aware of. After receiving and understanding the message, you can make up your own meaning or action inspired by it. May Cosmic Guidance Oracle Deck bring a touch of magic into your life. Love, Annie x