Supernal

Cosmic Glow Oil

$108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

Cosmic Glow Oil This Product Is: a silky and easily absorbed facial oil blend Good For: all skin types, especially normal, dry, oily and combination skin Why We Love It: Supernal Cosmic Glow Oil is a light, deeply nourishing blend of oils fortified with Vitamin C and Omegas 3, 6, and 9 that works to penetrate the skin quickly. This clean, natural oil is formulated with amla, blue tansy and roman chamomile, which work to soothe and brighten skin. Please note:Cosmic Glow Oil is hand-blended in small batches with carefully sourced natural and organic ingredients that may vary slightly in color depending on the season they were harvested in. Due to the nature of this process, you may see slight color variations from batch to batch but you can expect the same dew and glow.