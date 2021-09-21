good light skincare

Cosmic Dew Water Cleanser

In a delightful gel-to-foam formula, the hard-working Cosmic Dew Water Cleanser is cruelty-free, fragrance-free, pH balanced and vegan, and will swiftly remove impurities while soothing skin — even if it’s sensitive. Ideal for melting the day’s make up and dirt, it hydrates, relieves inflammation and strengthens sensitive skin while improving skin barrier function. It calls on a blend of glycerin (to hydrate, heal and protect skin against irritants), with laminaria japonica (a hydrating seaweed that destroys toxins and plumps), fructooligosaccharides (a prebiotic that supports your microbiome and reduces skin sensitivity) and hyaluronic acid (a humectant that pulls moisture into skin). As each ingredient works in total harmony for optimal skin function, this do-it-all cleanser even detoxifies and balances your complexion.