Pacifica

Cosmic Clay Face Mask

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Your skin gets dirty and then it looks less vibrant and alive. Bring it back by cleansing your pores and getting the muck out.Directions: Apply to skin. Leave on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse well with damp cloth. Follow with moisturizer. As with any mask, patch test recommended before use.Every true beauty knows it's what's on the inside that matters. Formulated without parabens,phthalates, or mineral oil.INGREDIENTS: aqua, bentonite, kaolin, glycerin, xanthan gum, hemp oil extract, euterpe oleracea (acai) fruit extract, vaccinium angustifolium (blueberry) fruit extract, citric acid, phenoxyethanol, ethylhexylglycerin, polysorbate 20, parfum (with orange essential