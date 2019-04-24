Barry M

Cosmetics Sunset Nail Paint In Bug A Blue

£2.10

Buy Now Review It

Complementing Barry M's professional Sunset Daylight Curing Nail Paint range are 4 sultry new shades for Spring. Delivering the look and resilience of pro salon gel nails without a UV lamp or the expense, all you need is a Sunset colour and the Sunset Topcoat - no need for a basecoat. The special formulation bonds to the nail like a gel in daylight but can still be removed with a regular remover.Note: Date mentioned on the item is Manufactured date and not the Expiry dateIngredientsAQUASee all