Urban Decay Cosmetics

Cosmetics Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion

$24.00 $12.00

A seemingly impossible feat, Urban Decay found a way to make Eye Shadow Primer Potion even better. With revamped packaging that includes an applicator, this legendary primer looks more gorgeous and applies with more versatility. And the formula still packs the powers it's famous for: 24-hour, crease-free shadow, more vibrant color and smoother application.Once you've tried Eye Shadow Primer Potion, you'll never want to live without it. Space-age polymer technology fills in any imperfections on the skin's surface, prepping your lids for all-day shadow. Urban Decay's paraben-free Original finish glides on smoothly, blends beautifully on all skin tones and dries invisibly.Easy on the eyes in more ways than one, this coveted primer now comes in revamped packaging with gorgeous ombré artwork and a faceted, jewel-like cap. Squeeze the Potion directly from the tube or use the flocked wand applicator. Either way, you get precise, controlled application every time.