M.M.A

Cosmetic Storage Box

$19.98 $18.00

Buy Now Review It

Made of plastic, high quality and convenient for cleaning.Makeup shelf help find cosmetics easily. This Skin Care Storage Holder is sturdy enough with many girds. Fabulous gift for family and girlfriends. Multi-Functional compartments is perfect for all types of jewelry. This jewelry storage case makes It very easy to keep items neatly organized, untangled and easy to access. Perfect for storing spices, condiments, grains, canned goods, salt & pepper grinders, or home items such as lotions, make-up, nail polishes, face towels, cleansers, soaps, shampoo, and much more. Something come with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. We are dedicated to address any product/service issues and is committed to delivering a 5 stars experience for all buyers.