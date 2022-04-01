Stoney Clover Lane x Target

Cosmetic Brush Set – 5pc

Express yourself with the 5-Piece Cosmetic Brush Set from Stoney Clover Lane x Target. This set comes complete with five brushes in a variety of shapes and styles, from wide and flat to full and round to angled and narrow, making it easy to create any look. Each brush is set on a colorful heart-filled wand for a fun look, and all five brushes feature synthetic bristles for a soft feel and even application. Simply wash with soap and water to keep these beauty brushes looking and feeling their best. Plus, this cosmetic brush set comes with a cute embroidered case for easily carrying them with you, wherever your day takes you. Lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane sparks self-expression through its line of candy-colored, customizable accessories. Now Stoney Clover Lane x Target brings you a limited-time warm-weather collection with countless options to mix, match and personalize – wherever your adventures may take you.