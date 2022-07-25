Cosmedix

Cosmedix Detox Activated Charcoal Mask

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Cosmedix Detox Activated Charcoal Mask works to detoxify your skin from daily urban pollution that can lead to accelerated visible signs of ageing. Cosmedix Detox Activated Charcoal Mask is a charcoal and clay based mask that gently exfoliates skin, draws out impurities and effectively cleanses away pollutants for a visibly brighter, more radiant complexion. Cosmedix Detox Activated Charcoal Mask is great for those with sensitive skin and congested pores.