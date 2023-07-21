Herman Miller

Cosm Chair

Unlike chairs that require many adjustments to get the right fit, the Cosm Chair (2017) instantly responds to your body, movements, and posture to provide natural balance and total support, letting you sit down, get to work, and simply forget about gravity. The chair for everyone, Cosm is a true revolution in seating – Time magazine recently named it one of the 100 Best Inventions “that are making the world better, smarter, and even a bit more fun.” ANSI and BIFMA approved. Named one of the 100 Best Inventions in 2019 by Time magazine. Provides total, weightless support – no adjustments necessary. Flexible, sturdy frame instantly responds to your every movement. Breathable Intercept suspension at the seat and back. Swivel seat set on a smooth caster base. Backed by a 12-year manufacturer’s warranty.