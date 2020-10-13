Cuisinart

Cos-330 Electric Smoker, 30″

$189.69 $149.99

548 SQUARE INCHES OF INTERIOR: The spacious 548 square inch interior means there is plenty of room to smoke a variety of meats and vegetables. The vertical footprint makes it a perfect size for patios and barbecue kitchens. Product Dimensions: 19.88" L x 17.32" W x 33.3" H | Weight: 59 lb THREE REMOVABLE STAINLESS-STEEL SHELVES: Three stainless steel racks can be easily removed for smoking large cuts of meat. Racks are dishwasher safe, making cleanup easy. BUILT-IN THERMOMETER: Features easy-to-read thermometer on the front door for accessible monitoring of the internal temperature. 1500-WATT HEATING ELEMENT: Featuring a heating coil that provides the 1500-watt heating element able to produce a temperature from 100°F to 400°F easily controlled with a dial. STAINLESS STEEL TRAYS HOLDS WOOD AND WATER: Stainless steel trays hold the wood chips and water, so clean-up is easy after use. Smoker requires wood chips when grilling.