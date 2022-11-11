Timberland

Cortina Valley Waterproof Hiking Boot

£170.00 £132.60

Protect your feet from the elements this winter with mixed-media mid hikers crafted from waterproof Better Leather and our exclusive TimberDry™ waterproof membrane made of 50% recycled plastic. Other eco-conscious materials used in their construction include GreenStride™ soles made of 75% renewable bio-based material and ReBOTL™ fabric linings containing 50% recycled plastic diverted from landfills. Upper made with premium nubuck Better Leather from a sustainable tannery rated Silver for its water, energy and waste management practices, and synthetic leather Durable ReBOTL™ fabric lining containing at least 50% recycled plastic GreenStride™ comfort soles made of 75% renewable sugar cane and responsibly sourced rubber TimberDry™ waterproof membrane made of 50% recycled plastic D-ring lacing system for faster lacing Supportive rubber outsole Heel Height: 5.1 cm (2 in.)