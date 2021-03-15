Amazon

Corsets For Women Punk Rock Faux Leather Zipper Corset Retro Goth Waist Cincher Basque Bustier

$9.99

Busk closure Faux leather corset with trendy and fashionable design,makes you more attractive, charming, fashion and chic. Front zipper closure/hook up with lace up back. All-match style, give full play to your creativity in clothing matching. Perfect outfit for Steampunk Party, Comic Con, Halloween, Night Out, Stage Performance, or Burlesque Themed Parties, Chrismas Party, Renaissance Festivals, Clubwear, Prom, Cosplay and so on. Please note:DO NOT USE AMAZON SIZE CHART. Corsets are run smaller than other clothing. Please choose your corset ONLY based on your NATURAL WAIST size. Women's Sexy Punk Rock Faux Leather Corset Gothic Waist Cincher Bustier Lingerie A sexual and dramatic underbust/overbust corset,this corset draws in waist and flattens tummy, and high back for extra support . Drama, decadence and refinement collide in our stylish range of gothic corsets, garments and accessories. Our corsets can be worn as clubwear, burlesque stage costumes, gothic clothing, evening wear or even bridal wear. Whatever you're shopping for, we've got something that will make you look and feel fabulous. Styling Features Gold/Silver zipper with garter Plastic bones corset No lining Corset with garter straps Gold/Silver PU Sequin Metallic shimmer surface Steampunk rock fashion overbust corset Halter Collar-Steel Boned Modesty panel at back V-neck jacket style with collar Faux leather steel boned corset Steampunk rock fashion overbust corset Front design: busk closure,both side lace-up front detail How to find your perfect size? Corset is in order to make a more slender body,please don't compare with the general clothes' size. For best results, measure your waistline above your belly button and choose your size and please use the SIZE CHART provided in the photo on the left ! but do not use the default Amazon Size Chart. Note: 1.Due to manual measurement, please allows 1-3(cm) deviation. 2.The real color of the item may be slightly different from the pictures shown on website caused by many factors such as brightness of your monitor and light brightness. 3.We are committed to providing each customer with the highest standard of customer service, feel free to contact us if you have any question before or after purchasing, our customer service is ready for you at anytime.