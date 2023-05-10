United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Mugler x H&M
Corset-style Wool Jacket
$349.00
At H&M
Mugler H&M. Sharp-tailored, single-breasted jacket in wool twill with bold shoulder pads for a defined silhouette. Classic corset detail in mesh with boning and concealed hook-and-eye fasteners. Pointed collar, notched lapels, and extra-long sleeves with button at cuffs. Angled chest pocket, welt front pockets, and a vent at back. Partly lined. Composition Detail: Polyamide 100%, Lining: Cupro 100%, Shell: Wool 100%