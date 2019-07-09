Live The Process

Corset Bodysuit

$188.00

Our Corset Bodysuit pulls it all together—even on days you can't. This complete Supplex look does the styling work, whether for your morning workout, daily classes or everyday layering. Chic seams down the front create a corseting effect, suggesting a slimmer waist and longer legs. Pair it with your favorite knit and a mini clutch like our friends at Vogue to make your walk to class look so much better. Oh and our Corset Bodysuit is Wall Street Journal approved!