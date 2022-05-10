Glamorstar

Corset Belt

$17.99

100% Leather Hook and Loop closure Corset Belt for Women: Wide Lace-up Elastic Belt - Retro tied waspie waist belts for women, easy and comfortable to wear, goes well for any occasion. Front Design: Lace up design. Back Design: Velcro Closure, closure by two nylon bands, pressed and bonded together ( velcro closure ), beautiful and easy to put on and remove. Material: polyester and PU leather. Width of Front: 7.5"; Width of the Elastic Band: 4.5". X-Small to Plus Size Corset Belts for you to choose, Suitable for waist size 23"-25"/25"-27"/27"-30"/31"-34"/35"-39"/39"-43"/43"-48". Corset elastic belt can shape your waist well. Great for a costume: Fashion and vintage design, great for waist training, costume and fashion accessories. Wearing the waist belt with the long blouses, dresses, coats, T-shirts, which can shape your waist well, such as the dress for princess Renaissance, Halloween Party, Masquerade, Gothic, rock, cosplay After-sale service: We are committed to providing 90-Days Money-back and 100% satisfaction guarantee, please feel free to contact us, we will resolve your problem within 24 hours. Corset Belt for Women: Material: PU leather and Elastic band. Width of Front: 7.5"; Width of the Elastic Band: 4.5". Front Design: Lace up design. Back Design: Velcro Closure. Size chart: XS Length: 25.6"(65cm) Fit Waist 23"-25"(58cm-63cm) S Length: 27.5"(70cm) Fit Waist 25"-27"(63cm-68cm) M Length: 29.5"(75cm) Fit Waist 27"-30"(68cm-75cm) L Length: 33.5"(85cm) Fit Waist 31"-34"(78cm-85cm) XL Length: 37.4"(95cm) Fit Waist 35"-39"(88cm-98cm) XXL Length: 41.3"(105cm) Fit Waist 39"-43"(98cm-108cm) XXXL Length: 45.3"(115cm) Fit Waist 43"-48"(108cm-120cm) - The wide corset belt is great for everyday wear, as well as a nice gifts for your family, friends and lovers. - The lace up leather waist belt can suit for dresses, evening party, birthday party Halloween Party, Masquerade, Gothic, rock, cosplay or prom party. - Kindly note: The actual color may be a little different from what the pictures show due to the various brands of monitors. - We suggest that you should compare your waist's size (including clothing) and the Corset Belt size chart before placing the order. Package Including: - 1 x Corset Belt for Women