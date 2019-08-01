Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Tommy Hilfiger
Corsage Print Chiffon Midi Dress
$149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
A matte grosgrain ribbon waistband lends classic polish to a Tommy Hilfiger midi dress in romantic, floral-strewn crinkle chiffon.
Featured in 1 story
This Is The Dress That'll Define Fall 2019
by
Chelsea Peng
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Forever 21+
Stripe One-shoulder Dress
$58.00
$40.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Warehouse London
Soft Jacquard Asymmetric Dress
$123.00
from
Warehouse London
BUY
DETAILS
Protagonist
Satin Midi Dress
$540.00
$270.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Reiss
Natalia Panel Fit And Flare Dress Ivory
$370.00
from
Reiss
BUY
More from Tommy Hilfiger
DETAILS
Tommy Hilfiger
Navy & White Flatform Beach Sandals
£50.00
£34.99
from
Schuh
BUY
DETAILS
Tommy Hilfiger
Women's Rose Gold-tone Watch
$145.00
$74.13
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Tommy Hilfiger
Scuba Zip Up Dress
$99.00
$69.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Tommy Hilfiger
Cotton Sporty Lounge Bralette
$42.00
$21.68
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted