Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Nanushka
Corsa Top
$390.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Faux leather Oversized sleeves Waist-length style Crew neck Long sleeves Button at back Self-belt at waist Lined Shell: 65% polyester/35% polyurethane Lining: 65% acetate/35% polyester Wash warm Imported, Hungary Style #NANUS30057
Featured in 1 story
Going-Out Clothes We Can Wear Out In Winter
by
Bobby Schuessler
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Shirt With Embroidered Sleeves
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Frenchi
Lace Detail Mock Neck Blouse
$38.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Oak + Fort
Mesh Blouse H087
$38.00
from
Oak + Fort
BUY
Rachel Comey
Allegro Blouse
$356.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
More from Nanushka
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
Nanushka
Croc-effect Square-toe Leather Ankle Boots
$470.00
$94.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Nanushka
Minee Crossbody Bag
$370.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Nanushka
Chiara Faux Leather Trench Coat
£722.00
£505.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from Tops
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted