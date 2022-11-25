Dyson

Corrale™ Straightener Black Nickel/fuchsia – Refurbished

$499.99 $279.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Unlike conventional straighteners that use solid plates, the Dyson Corrale™ straightener is the only straightener that uses flexing plates to shape and gather hair, enabling enhanced styling with less heat. This enables you or whoever you gift it to to achieve the same style but with half the damage, reduced frizz and fewer flyaways. The Dyson Corrale™ straightener may feel different than a conventional straightener when you first pick it up. The weight is balanced in the hand to give maximum control when styling and allows you to loosen your grip to let the flexing plates do the work for you. Key features: - The curved outer body is engineered to support curl structure, helping you create curves and waves – as well as sleek, straight styles. - Suitable for all hair types. Three precise heat settings (330°F, 365°F and 410°F) to suit your hair type, length and desired style. - Displays battery level, temperature control and charging status during use. Fully recharges in just 70 minutes. Delivers the same thermal performance of a corded straightener with up to 30 minutes cord-free styling. - Place your Dyson Corrale™ straightener in the dock when not in use and in between sections to extend run time. Always begin with a 100% charge for optimal performance. - Switches off after 10 minutes of inactivity for added peace of mind, and plates lock for immediate storage after use. - Universal voltage and a flight-ready feature let you travel abroad with your straightener. - Integrated sensor system regulates the temperature of the plates 100 times a second, ensuring constant power so heat never exceeds your chosen setting. - Refurbished In the Box: - Dyson Corrale™ Straightener - Charging Dock - Magnetic 360˚ charging cable - Heat-resistant travel pouch All Dyson official refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box. Plastic Imported Item #6756081