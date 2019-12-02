Bastide

Corps-a-corps Body Cream

Created for moments of getting close (“corps-a-corps” means body-to-body), this velvety body cream is made with Provence olive squalane, shea butter, and sweet almond extract. The whipped, heavenly texture is soft to the touch and leaves your skin supple and addictively touchable. From weathering rough mistral winds of the Provence winter to dry skin that needs extra love, this body cream gives intensive care. Made in Provence with love by our Beautisans. 96% ingredients of natural origins.