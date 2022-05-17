United States
Magic Linen
Coronado Men’s Linen Shirt
$91.00
At Magic Linen
Mister elegance. Lightweight linen shirt CORONADO is here to save your day for when you need to look more formal and elegant. It is all in the details: regular fit, buttoned collar, long sleeves, river shell buttons, barrel cuffs. Also you can easily switch to a more relaxed style - just open a few buttons and roll up the sleeves (we got you covered with fastening them). • Regular fit • Buttoned collar • River shell buttons • Long sleeves • Barrel cuffs Please note that due to the many variations in monitors and browsers, actual colors may vary.