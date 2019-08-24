Wait. What's that you hear? It's a tiny chorus singing your praises every time you put these on.
Materials: Brass or sterling silver semicircle pendants with betsy & iya hand-formed sterling silver hoop and sterling silver posts.
Crafted by hand in our Portland, Oregon production studio.
See the Coro Earrings in action:
The Canto Collection brings an easy wearability that turns sexy confidence into a part of daily life. Inspired by Betsy’s experiences in vibrant Mexico City, the pieces embody rhythm and movement; they’re made for dancing, for embracing sensuality and living life to the fullest.