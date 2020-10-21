Threshold

Corner Vanity Shelf

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Add a practical and appealing storage space to your bathroom or vanity space with this Corner Vanity Shelf from Threshold™. Made from sturdy metal and plastic for long-lasting use, this corner shelf features an openwork, two-tier design with two shelves that offer you space to neatly stash loofahs, toothbrushes, soaps and other toiletries. This compact two-tier shelf maximizes space and keeps essentials organized, making it a functional addition to your home. Simply mix and match this shelf with similar items for a cohesive, coordinated look.