Gracie Oaks

Corner Desk

$399.00 $219.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Get work done in any corner of your dorm or home office with this Glastbury Corner Desk. This understated piece is great for surfing online or for working on fun creative projects. Its frame comes crafted from a blend of solid and engineered wood, while sleek lines and half-moon handles give it a decorative touch. Complete with one drawer for writing utensils and notebooks, it also features an open shelf underneath that's great for holding books and accent pieces. Plus, the surface top is ideal for a