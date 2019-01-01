Search
Khaite

Cornelia Cotton Trench Coat

$1629.00
At Stylebop
Shrug on bold color in this red cotton trench from Khaite, styled with a tailored fit, double-breasted buttons and a waist-cinching belt. No branding or fussy details keep it versatile - try next to smart or understated looks.
